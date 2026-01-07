Heartbreak for Utah County family after missionary son dies suddenly in New Mexico

Originally Published: 07 JAN 26 15:33 ET

By Dan Rascon

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) -- A Utah County family is facing shock and heartbreak after learning their 21‑year‑old son died suddenly while serving as a missionary.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints confirmed Elder Caleb Martin died in his sleep over the weekend while serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission.

"When we found out that our son had passed away, I just felt like my heart ripped open," said his mother, Jennah Martin, to KSL.

Caleb's parents said the news was completely unexpected.

"No one expects this kind of news," said his father, David Martin.

The Martin family is now facing the unimaginable pain of losing a son — and a brother — without warning.

"We were blessed to have him for 21 years," Jennah said. "His spirit was big — bigger than I think his earthly body could contain."

Elder Martin had been serving his mission for about 19 months. He went to sleep Friday night and, for reasons still unknown, never woke up Saturday morning. His family had last spoken with him just two days earlier on New Year's Day.

"He was happy. He seemed healthy, energetic," his mother said.

Jennah said the family does not yet have answers as to why Caleb passed away, but they find peace in their faith.

"No matter what we find out physically, we believe it was his time, and he's in the Lord's hands," she said. "God gives, and God takes, and that's okay."

Caleb grew up in Salem and was known by family and friends for his love of people and life.

"His high fives, his hugs and his big love," his mother said.

"Lots of love, lots of energy," his father added.

Caleb was also a twin. His sister Kylee describes her brother as her built‑in best friend.

"It doesn't feel real still. I feel pretty numb. I've cried a lot," Kylee said.

The twins received their mission calls on the same day — Caleb to New Mexico, Kylee to Australia. Kylee returned home from her mission in October.

"I want to be more like him," she said. "I want to be brave like him."

While the grief is overwhelming, the Martin family said their faith has helped them find peace in the middle of their loss.

"It's such a mix of emotions," Jennah said. "So much grief, but also the knowledge that we will see him again."

The family said Caleb took part in a service project Friday night helping a family cut wood and showed no signs of illness. An autopsy has been completed, and they are now waiting for the results.

The Martin's said they are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KSL verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.