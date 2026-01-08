Protesters gather outside Orlando City Hall after ICE fatally shoots Minneapolis woman

Originally Published: 08 JAN 26 12:15 ET

By Madilyn Destefano, Tony Atkins

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) -- A protest was organized outside of Orlando City Hall at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, where people gathered to repudiate the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Groups including Orlando 50501, The Family Support Network, the Immigrants Are Welcomed Here Coalition and the Hope Community Center, will be there.

"Trump and his billionaire cronies will stop at nothing using ICE as a sword against the working class," a protester said.

The incident has deeply affected Pastor Sarah Robinson of Audubon Park Church, who participated in the Orlando demonstration.

"It's the reason I became a pastor, to love people well. To care for our community. To make, thriving, flourishing communities. What's happening now is so antithetical to that," Robinson said.

Wednesday's protest was organized just two and a half hours before it took place, with organizers labeling it an emergency protest.

"This person was shot at point-blank range and the ICE agents had no justification for this killing," Corey Hill of Orlando 5150 said.

Organizers have vowed to continue their efforts as needed in their push for change.

"Everyone is here because of their love for others. That's why we're here. And this is our love. Out loud," Robinson said.

