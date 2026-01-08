Skip to Content
Railroad crossing repairs on N. Holmes & N. Boulevard start Friday

City of Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, Union Pacific crews will conduct railroad crossing work at the crossing between N. Holmes Avenue and N. Boulevard. Work is anticipated to be completed by Sunday, Jan. 11.

Work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will occur in phases. During the first phase, the center median will be closed for vacuum truck cleaning near the crossing. In a later phase, outside lanes will be closed to remove old railroad crossing signal equipment.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays in the area. Please watch for posted directional signs, slow down and use caution near construction crews.

While this is not a City of Idaho Falls project, a notice is being sent to help Union Pacific alert the public. For questions, please contact Union Pacific at (316) 452-0949.

