Two women honored for heroic rescue attempt during deadly Snake River boating accident

Originally Published: 08 JAN 26 14:27 ET

By Lorien Nettleton

Click here for updates on this story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIVI) -- More than four months after a tragic boating accident on the Snake River claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, two women who risked their lives attempting a rescue have been recognized for their heroism.

Madison Moorefield and Bree-Anna Ferrell received the Distinguished Civilian Service Award from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office during a ceremony that fell on what would have been victim Landon Wade's 20th birthday.

The accident occurred on Aug. 31, 2025, when Wade and Andrew Hauser were thrown from their boat after hitting a wake on the Snake River.

Moorefield was kayaking nearby when she witnessed the men fall into the water.

"There was nothing in their way; they weren't being dumb. They literally just hit a wake and went in," Moorefield said.

She immediately paddled toward the men as fast as she could. During what she said, felt like an eternity, she watched Wade, who was fully unconscious, being held up by his hair by Hauser, who was starting to drown himself while trying to save his friend.

As Moorefield reached the scene, fellow kayaker Ferrell also paddled over to help. Together, they secured Hauser, who was still conscious. Ferrell then dove into the water, attempting to reach Wade, who was sinking.

"There was no thinking, there was just doing," Ferrell said. "There's somebody in the water that needs help, I want to be that help."

The stretch of the Snake River where the accident occurred is approximately 20 feet deep with dark, murky water, making diving extremely difficult for anyone without proper equipment. Despite their efforts, the women were unable to reach Wade.

"I thought that I had him, and he just kept slipping from me, and so watching him dive down that was the hardest part," Ferrell said.

Moorefield said that not being able to reach Wade is what "eats me alive the most."

Sgt. Ken Mencl, who was on marine patrol that day, praised the women's extraordinary actions.

"To see two women on kayaks risk their lives and paddle out, and do what they did, is extraordinary," Mencl said.

He noted that the women's information and assistance made it possible for crews to quickly recover Wade's body. Their willingness to help in a tragic situation stood out to law enforcement.

"It's not common for people who see somebody in a tragedy to stop and to risk their own life to help somebody that's needing it," Mencl said.

Wade's family was able to join the ceremony by video from California. The timing of the recognition ceremony on Wade's birthday held special meaning for those involved.

"The fact that his parents showed up today was amazing. The fact that today is Landon's birthday, I felt like I got to share that day with him," one of the honorees said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office offers regular boating safety classes for the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. ­­­KIVI verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.