Idaho Judicial Branch issues urgent alert over jury duty scam targeting Idahoans

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Judicial Branch is warning Gem State residents of a dangerous court scam targeting people statewide with fraudulent claims regarding missed jury duty. Officials emphasized that state courts will never request payments, social security numbers, or sensitive personal data through electronic messages or phone calls.

"If you receive an email, text message, or phone call from someone purporting to be a court employee or officer of the law who asks you to provide your identifying information, transfer money... or open a link, do not engage," said Nate Poppino of the Idaho Judicial Branch in a news release.

Poppino urged the public to follow three strict rules if they receive a message from someone claiming to be a court employee or office:

Do not send any form of payment or provide personal information. Do not open any links or attachments. Do not reply to the sender or call the number provided in the message.

The Judicial Branch reminds all Idahoans that government officials will never ask for cryptocurrency or retail gift cards for official court costs.

If you receive a message and are unsure of its legitimacy, do not use the contact information provided in the message. Instead, court officials say you can verify the claim by contacting your local court directly through the official Idaho state courthouse directory.