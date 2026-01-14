Idaho’s most dangerous roads: US-95 and state highways outpace interstates in deadly crashes

EAST IDAHO (KIFI) — A recent nationwide analysis of 129,825 fatal crashes by ISelect has revealed a trend: US highways, are the site of the most deadly accidents across in Idaho. The data shows over the past five years there have been 1,071 fatal crashes recorded statewide. Here's the breakdown by road type where fatal crashes occur: State highways: 35%, U.S. highways: 40%, Interstates: 24%, Local streets: 1%.

This finding challenges the common perception that high-speed interstates pose the greatest risk. State highways often feature a mix of higher speeds, frequent access points, intersections, varying traffic types (including pedestrians, cyclists, and slower vehicles), and less separation between opposing lanes—factors that can elevate crash severity compared to controlled-access interstates.

According to the analysis, the top 10 roads in Idaho with the highest number of fatal crashes over the five-year period are:

Rank Idaho Roads Total Crashes 1 US-95 84 2 I-84 81 3 US-20 56 4 I-15 38 5 SR-55 35 6 US-93 31 7 US-30 24 8 US-12 20 9 SR-75 18 10 US-26 18

Local News 8 spoke with Sky Buffat from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) about why state and U.S. highways see more fatal crashes than interstates. She explained that these roads serve as "lifelines" for communities across the Gem State.

"They are lifelines, I-15 connects Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Those are daily travel for many people in our area," the official noted. "U.S. 20 is a major artery and lifeline, because they're the most heavily used... This is what connects all of our communities. It's where people live, work, play, all of it. It does fall to reason that they with us have the traffic, which gives the propensity for there to be crashes."