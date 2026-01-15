Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Ammon woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is urgently asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Chandra Goody Martin, 42, was reported missing by her family yesterday, January 14, after several failed attempts to find her. According to BCSO, Chandra's family has not seen her for several weeks. She was last known to be living at home near Ammon on 1st St.

Police say Chandra may have been in contact with a friend within the last week by phone. Deputies are currently working to confirm this lead.

BCSO says Chandra is 5' tall and approximately 170lbs. with blue eyes and Sandy Blond hair. Authorities currently have no details on what she was last seen wearing or any known vehicles she could be using.

Anyone with information on Chandra's whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Deputies through dispatch at 208-529-1200.