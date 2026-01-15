Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rexburg Police respond to mental health crisis at local hotel

KIFI/KIDK
By
New
Published 11:33 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A local hotel was evacuated Wednesday morning after reports of a man threatening guests with a firearm triggered a heavy police response. The incident ended peacefully when investigators with the Rexburg Police Department determined the man was unarmed and was undergoing a mental health crisis.

Officers from the Rexburg Police Department and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were called to the hotel around 7:04 AM on January 14. According to a Rexburg Police Facebook post, the officers quickly established a perimeter and began an immediate evacuation of nearby rooms.

After securing the area, law enforcement spoke with the man and took him into custody without further incident. In a subsequent search of his hotel room, investigators found no firearms and that the man had been alone.

Police determined the man was alone and experiencing a significant mental health crisis and took him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

In a statement posted to social media, the Rexburg Police Department expressed their thanks for the guest's patience during the high-stress situation.

"We want to thank the unsuspecting hotel guests in neighboring rooms for their cooperation so we could make the scene safe," said Rexburg PD in the post.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.