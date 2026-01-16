Tribal Members encouraged to carry identification cards after reported ICE activity

FORT HALL, Idaho — Amid growing concerns over recent ICE operations in Southeast Idaho, Shoshone-Bannock tribal leadership is advising all members to carry valid tribal identification with them at all times.

The urgent statement from the Shoshone Bannock Tribe’s Business Council comes after confirmed ICE enforcement activities in Idaho Falls. However, leaders also said the sighting is expected due to an ICE field office in Idaho Falls, and said the move to carry identification cards is out of an abundance of caution.

In a Press Release posted on the Shoshone Bannock Facebook Page, they recognized that the report may cause concern for tribal members and their families.

"The safety and rights of our people are our top priorities," the release said. "At this time, there have been no confirmed ICE enforcement activities on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. The Council is closely monitoring the situation locally and nationally to protect our membership."

In addition to carrying a Tribal ID, members are being encouraged to have other forms of identification on hand, such as a state ID, driver's license, or passport.

The release also offered direction on what tribal members should do if approached by an ICE agent. First, remain calm and respectful. Second, present identification, ask for the Agent's name, record the encounter (if possible) and report the encounter to the Fort Hall Police Department's non-emergency line at (208) 238-4000.

