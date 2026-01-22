Skip to Content
4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Utah-Wyoming border Thursday morning

KIFI
By
Published 11:19 AM

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the Utah-Wyoming border overnight, just as the Beehive State was waking up.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake began around 7:49 AM. The epicenter was located just under 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming, over 8 miles deep.

A 4.7 magnitude quake can often be felt but rarely causes damage, according to seismologists. Forecasters with the USGS expect at least one aftershock within the next week.

While this morning's tremor was small, seismic activity is not uncommon in Utah. On March 18, 2020, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Salt Lake City, causing minor damage and injuries. Most notably, the iconic Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was undergoing a seismic upgrade at the time of the earthquake and sustained minor damage, causing the statue of the Angel Moroni to lose its trumpet.

