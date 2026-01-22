West Idaho bus driver arrested on child exploitation charges

WESTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — A west Idaho School bus driver has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to child exploitation following a joint law enforcement investigation led by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

On Wednesday, January 21, Jeremy Wakeley, 42, was taken into custody on several counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child sexual exploitation, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today.

The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort led by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. At the time of his arrest, Wakeley was employed as a bus driver with a company that contracts with local schools.

Despite the nature of Wakeley's employment, AG Labrador has stressed that there is currently no evidence linking his alleged crimes to local students or children.

“We've found no evidence of any local victims at this time, but parents deserve to know that my team is working overtime to protect Idaho's children," said Attorney General Labrador in a news release. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their help with this arrest."

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this case or other instances of child exploitation to contact the Local Police or the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit. For more information and helpful resources, click HERE.