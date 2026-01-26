Idaho State Police Sergeant to be honored at 2nd annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho State Police Officer is being honored for a career that defines "going above and beyond."

On Thursday, February 5, ISP Sergeant Amanda Ward will be recognized with the MVP Award during the 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. Hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, the event celebrates the efforts of local law enforcement from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and the ISP.

"Ward’s recognition highlights her exceptional commitment to service," said ISP in a news release. "In addition to her work as a trooper, Ward is an active member of the Honor Guard and serves on the peer support team — roles that extend her impact well beyond traditional enforcement duties."

The luncheon serves as a bridge between law enforcement and the citizens they protect. Members of the public are invited to attend, with all proceeds supporting ongoing community and law enforcement initiatives led by the Greater Idaho Falls Police.

The luncheon will take place on Thursday, Feb. 5, at noon at Melaleuca Headquarters. For more information, click HERE.