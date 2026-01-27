Shooting involving Border Patrol under investigation in Arizona

Originally Published: 27 JAN 26 14:21 ET

Updated: 27 JAN 26 14:38 ET

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — A shooting involving US Border Patrol in Arivaca, Arizona, is under investigation, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department is working with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection, the statement on Facebook said.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time. Arivaca is an hour south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border.

CNN has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and US Customs and Border Patrol for more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

