Blackfoot police search for vandal after sewer ‘sabotage’ on Hill View Dr.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Blackfoot is calling on the public for help after an intentional act of vandalism that left local homeowners facing costly repairs and hazardous sewage backups over the weekend.

According to a post on the City of Blackfoot Facebook page, an unknown individual, or individuals, intentionally destroyed a sewer manhole lid and filled the opening with sand. The incident took place between Friday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 26, on Hill View Drive, just off E. Walker Street.

The resulting blockage didn't just damage city infrastructure; City officials say it caused immediate sewage drainage issues and backups inside nearby homes. The post describes the fallout as a significant "hardship" for Blackfoot residents who are now dealing with the financial aftermath.

The Investigation

In the wake of the act of vandalism, the Blackfoot Police Department is currently canvassing the neighborhood and asking residents to check their Ring doorbell cameras or security footage for any suspicious activity during the weekend in question. City officials are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or has more information on what happend to come forward.

"Even small details can make a big difference," states the post.

In a direct message to the vandal or vandals responsible, the City did not mince words, labeling the act as "sabotage" and highlighting the severe legal stakes involved.

"To the individual or individuals responsible for this recent act of sabotage (this can be considered an act of Domestic Terrorism and prosecuted under Federal law), we encourage you to reach out to City Hall so we can discuss any concerns you may have about the City operations directly," states the post. "Constructive conversations help us improve our community, while vandalism only harms the very neighborhoods we all care about."

If you have information regarding this incident or captured suspicious footage on Hill View Drive, please contact the Blackfoot Police Department. For more information, click HERE.