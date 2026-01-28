Constitutional conversations: Protecting civil liberties

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — How should American citizens secure our rights? One constitutional scholar addressed that question and analyzed current events at a Wednesday event presented by the Alturas Institute at the United Methodist Church in Idaho Falls.



“Is this the America we want? You all know that is the central question of our time as we examine what is occurring across America, and particularly in the streets of Minneapolis,” Dr. David Adler said. “We're asking ourselves, as we observe the tactics and behavior of the ICE officials, is this the America we want where American citizens can be shot down, gunned down and killed?”

Adler, the president of the Alturas Institute, focused much of his presentation on recent actions by the Trump Administration, which he believes acts like an authoritarian regime.

But, Nick Contos, a local conservative leader, says recent civil right violations stretch beyond the current administration.

“I believe that we should be concerned about all of our elected officials and the power we give them. But when I see someone using hyperbole for the president and his actions, I have to look back at the last five years,” Contos said. “I mean, we all lived through five years ago – the greatest infringement on civil liberties in our lifetimes, I believe – lockdown orders, mandated masks, vaccines, people were fired from their jobs, businesses, the entire economy was shut down with centralized control.”

Both leaders emphasized that protest is an appropriate measure for citizens to petition their government to address concerns and disagreements, but that such events should not descend to rioting.



“I fully support people's right to their freedom of speech, the right to assembly, the right to protest,” Contos said. “Every American should support that. All too often, protests become riots, and a riot is not a First Amendment right. We've seen that on both sides of the aisle.”



“The right of the people to peacefully assemble and to protest is precisely what these times call for,” Adler said. “ … Americans are breaking out all over the country, including here in Idaho Falls and throughout Idaho, to do precisely that.”



In today’s tense political times, the discussion over civil liberties and the proper way to protect them in America will undoubtedly continue.