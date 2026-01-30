Community takes Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Utah

Originally Published: 30 JAN 26 13:05 ET

By Mythili Gubbi

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) -- People from all over jumped into freezing cold water on Thursday, to help raise money for Special Olympics Utah.

The polar plunge at the America First Field in Sandy was one of four events to help make inclusive sports more accessible for athletes. They called in ‘Freezin for a Reason.’

"People are willing to jump into cold water to support the mission of Special Olympics, we're raising funds and awareness," said Scott Weaver, President and CEO of Special Olympics Utah.

Christine and Dan do something every year to celebrate their anniversary. This year, they participated in the polar plunge.

"It’s wonderful, I used to work with people with special needs, and it’s a great cause, dear to my heart,” said Christine.

Different organizations participated too, including Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals.

"It means a lot,” said Kyle Schroeder, with Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals. “It’s not only just the funds, but the commitment to show that year round, we are here for you and we are supporting you, we're making sure that you guys are taken care of."

It was personal for Alicia Patrick and her son, Phoenix. "Special Olympics means so much to us,” said Patrick. “My son is autistic and they give him joy, belonging, community, friendship and they just mean everything to us."

"We offer 17 sports, over 120 events throughout the year, all of that is free of charge to our athletes, so the funds raised here help to support the mission and the day-to-day activities offered by Special Olympics Utah,” said Weaver.

"We raise money so that everybody can feel the same joy that he gets to feel everyday,” said Patrick.

The goal is to raise $75,000. They are at about $63,000 and have two more Polar Plunge events to help meet that goal. The one in Ogden is on February 7, and there is another in Cedar City on February 21.

