Fire crews battle 15-foot flames at Idaho Falls Metal Shop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two portable storage facilities are charred tonight after a local metal shop caught fire Friday afternoon, but a quick response from local firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

Idaho Falls dispatchers received reports just after 12:30 PM of 15-foot flames shooting from the metal shop on 114 W 33rd N.

Firefighters arrived to find two connex-style containers and a semi-trailer in flames. Crews were able to quickly suppress the flames, preventing the fire from jumping to adjacent buildings.

One of the structures reportedly contained a boiler; however, it is unconfirmed whether that equipment was related to the ignition. A fire investigator and a water tender were called to the scene to assist with the aftermath. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.