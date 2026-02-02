Driggs Elementary community leads donation drive and GoFundMe for local family after house fire

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Teton County community is rallying around a local couple and their granddaughter after an early morning fire destroyed their home last week.

Through a donation drive at Driggs Elementary School and a growing GoFundMe campaign, neighbors are working to provide the family with essentials as they face the loss of their home.

Garage Fire Destroys Nearby Home

The fire broke out last Friday, January 30th, when a nearby garage burst into flames, quickly spreading to the nearby home. While the homeowners, only identified as Jen and Tony, were able to evacuate safely along with their granddaughter, the fire left the house in ruins.

Quick intervention by local firefighters prevented the flames from claiming a second nearby home. However, the initial residence and nearly all the family's belongings were destroyed.

How to Help: Donation Drive

The Driggs Elementary School community is coming together to support Tony and Jen's family, that is now starting over. In a Facebook post on the school community page, neighbors outlined a list of items for donation:

Men's Wear Pants (40x32), Tops (XL/2XL), Shoes (10.5) Women's Wear Pants (XL), Tops (XL), Shoes (7) Youth Boy Pants (32x32), Tops (M/L), Shoes (10.5) 3rd Grade Girl Pants (Kids XL/Women’s M), Tops (Women’s M), Shoes (5) Essentials Hygiene toiletries, kitchen items, beds, linens, and furniture

Items can be dropped off directly at the Driggs Elementary School building. "Thank you, DES community, for always showing up with such generosity and care," said moderator Trish Jacoby in the post.

GoFundMe

In addition to the donation drive, a GoFundMe organized by neighbor Kelli Grove is raising funds for temporary housing and immediate living expenses.

"Our hearts are heavy as we share the story of a loving grandmother (Jen) and grandfather (Tony) who have lost everything in a sudden house fire," wrote organizer Kelli Grove. "Their home was not just a house—it was a safe haven where they have been raising and caring for their young granddaughter, providing her with stability, love, and a sense of family."

"These grandparents have always put family first, stepping up to care for their granddaughter with unwavering love and dedication. Now, they need our help."

As of noon on February 2, the fundraiser has reached over $2,900 toward its initial $5,000 goal. For more information, click HERE.