9 hospitalized in West Idaho with serious illnesses linked to raw milk

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Health officials in West Idaho are investigating a slew of serious illnesses after several Ada County residents were hospitalized this week, after consuming raw milk. Central District Health (CDH) confirmed this week that nine residents, including two children, are suffering from foodborne illnesses.

The CDH is currently interviewing the affected individuals and testing raw milk samples as part of the ongoing investigation.

After interviewing the affected individuals and testing raw milk samples, laboratory results have confirmed several cases of Shiga toxin–producing Escherichia coli (STEC). This bacteria cause severe symptoms, including bloody diarrhea and vomiting, and may lead to serious complications, particularly in children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

According to CDH, the two children are currently hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication of E. coli that can lead to kidney failure and long-term health problems.

While the investigation remains active, every individual affected reported consuming raw cow milk from R Bar H before falling ill. In response, the dairy has voluntarily pulled all products from stores and suspended production while the investigation continues.

"Out of an abundance of caution, consumers who have purchased these products should avoid consumption and discard any remaining product immediately," CDH stated in a news release. "Anyone who has consumed raw milk and develops symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, or vomiting should seek medical care and report the illness to their local health district."

While Idaho law allows the sale of raw milk, health officials emphasize that it carries inherent risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as young children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

If you choose to consume raw milk, it is important to follow these guidelines:

Always refrigerate raw milk within 30 minutes of purchase

Raw milk should be kept at 32-36°F in the refrigerator to prevent bacterial growth

Check for signs of spoilage, such as changes in smell, texture, or taste, and discard any milk that shows signs of spoilage

Wash your hands thoroughly before handling raw milk and minimize splashing when transferring it to another container

