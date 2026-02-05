Skip to Content
BREAKING: Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound U.S. 20 Near Sugar City

Madison County Sheriff's Office
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:23 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Madison County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash near Sugar City, thats closed a portion of U.S. Highway 20.

The crash took place near mile marker 339. According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, all southbound traffic is completely closed.

Deputies are telling drivers to expect significant delays for several hours as first responders work the scene.

Local News 8 has a reporter at the scene of the crash. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as more details are confirmed.

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

