AG Labrador announces new settlements in generic drug price-fixing case

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General's Office:

BOISE, Idaho — On February 2, 2026, Attorney General Labrador joined a coalition of 48 states and territories announcing settlements with Lannett Company, Inc. (“Lannett”) and Bausch Health US, LLC and Bausch Health Americas, Inc. (“Bausch”), totaling $17.85 million. These settlements resolve allegations that both companies engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for numerous generic prescription drugs. As part of their settlement agreements, both companies have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. Both companies have further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

The Lannett and Bausch settlements follow prior settlements with Apotex and Heritage, which totaled $49.1 million.

These settlements come as the States prepare for the first trial of the States’ generic drug price-fixing cases, which will be held in Connecticut and is anticipated to be scheduled in late 2026.

"These drug companies conspired to rig prices and eliminate competition, forcing Idaho families to pay artificially inflated costs for necessary medications," said Attorney General Labrador. "Through settlements so far, we’ve secured significant money for consumers, and we continue to pursue many more corporate defendants who participated in this scheme. Any Idahoan who paid for these generic drugs deserves to file a claim and get some money back."

Idahoans who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com, or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

Idaho is one of only two states in the multistate coalition that also secured restitution for businesses impacted by the price-fixing conspiracies. Businesses in Idaho that indirectly purchased (i.e., purchased the drug from someone other than the manufacturer), paid for, and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price for one of more of the generic prescription drugs listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. For more information, visit https://www.aggenericdrugs.com/English/CorporateEntities.

Case Background

The attorneys general have partnered on three lawsuits against generic drug manufacturers. These cases stem from a series of investigations built on evidence from several cooperating witnesses, a massive document database of over 20 million documents, and a phone records database containing millions of call records and contact information for over 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generic drug industry. Each complaint addresses a different set of drugs and defendants and lays out an interconnected web of industry executives where these competitors met with and communicated frequently with each other. The complaints also describe how the defendants used terms like “fair share,” “playing nice in the sandbox,” and “responsible competitor” to describe how they unlawfully discouraged competition, raised prices, and enforced an ingrained culture of collusion.