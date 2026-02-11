Multi-Semi Crash Shuts Down US-26 Near Palisades Reservoir
PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has brought traffic along US-26 near the Palisades Reservoir to a screeching halt. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash occurred at mile marker 39,8 blocking all lanes of travel.
First responders are directing travelers to use alternate routes and drive with caution. Its not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved or any potential injuries.
This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide an update as more information becomes available.