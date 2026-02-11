Skip to Content
Top Stories

Multi-Semi Crash Shuts Down US-26 Near Palisades Reservoir

MGN
By
New
Published 11:19 AM

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has brought traffic along US-26 near the Palisades Reservoir to a screeching halt. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash occurred at mile marker 39,8 blocking all lanes of travel.

First responders are directing travelers to use alternate routes and drive with caution. Its not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.