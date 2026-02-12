Star BYU receiver charged with rape in Utah

Originally Published: 12 FEB 26 14:06 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSTU) -- A standout wide receiver at Brigham Young University is being charged with rape for an alleged incident that occurred last year.

The Washington County Attorney's Office announced that it filed a first-degree felony rape charge against 21-year-old Parker Trent Kingston on Tuesday. He was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail without bail.

A BYU Athletics spokesperson confirmed that they became aware of Kingston's arrest on Wednesday.

"The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement," their statement read.

The county attorney's office said a 20-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to police at St. George Regional Hospital in February of 2025.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News show that the victim talked to investigators on June 3, 2025. At that time, the victim told police that on Feb. 23, Kingston had come over to her residence.

The victim told detectives that in their online communication leading up to the incident, she told Kingston several times that she did not want to have sex. When Kingston arrived at the home, the pair watched a movie and began to engage in some sexual activity but not intercourse.

Investigators say the victim claimed that Kingston fell asleep during the movie and she left the room to get ready for bed. However, when she returned 15 minutes later, Kingston allegedly tried to begin sexual activities again, and the victim told him several times to stop.

Police allege that Kingston didn't listen to the victim and raped her.

The St. George Police Department investigated the allegation, collected evidence and interviews, and then the county attorney screened the case and filed charges.

Kingston is a redshirt junior, according to BYU Athletics' website, and is from Layton and attended Roy High School.

