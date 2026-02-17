Skip to Content
Jackknifed semi-truck blocking lanes on US-26 near Swan Valley

ISP
Published 2:46 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene of an accident impacting traffic along US-26 near Swan Valley. According to an ISP Facebook post, a jackknifed semi-truck is blocking several lanes of US-26 near milepost 364 in Bonneville County.

The post notes the slick conditions and high winds in the area, impacting drivers. The road remains open despite the jackknifed semi.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

