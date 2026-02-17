Jackknifed semi-truck blocking lanes on US-26 near Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene of an accident impacting traffic along US-26 near Swan Valley. According to an ISP Facebook post, a jackknifed semi-truck is blocking several lanes of US-26 near milepost 364 in Bonneville County.
The post notes the slick conditions and high winds in the area, impacting drivers. The road remains open despite the jackknifed semi.
