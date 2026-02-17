Life-flight called to scene of major crash near Teton County

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck sent one person to the hospital via emergency airlift on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Teton County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are currently on the scene.

Around 12:36 PM, emergency crews rushed to the junction of Highway 33 and Highway 32 following reports of a "car vs. semi" accident. The impact was severe enough to require an Air Idaho flight to transport one occupant of the passenger car to a nearby hospital. Their current condition has not been released.

One lane of traffic is currently blocked off as investigators work the scene of the crash. Drivers should anticipate significant delays until the scene is fully cleared.

In a news update, the Sheriff's Office extended its gratitude to Air Idaho, Teton County Fire and Ambulance, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the Idaho State Police for their seamless coordination during the emergency. However, authorities also issued a firm warning to the public regarding traffic safety, urging drivers not to drive around barricades, cones, emergency vehicles, or personnel directing traffic.

"These closures are put in place to protect the safety of the public as well as our first responders who are actively working on scene," states TCSO. "Attempting to pass or drive through blocked roadways creates additional hazards, interferes with emergency operations, and places everyone at risk."

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.