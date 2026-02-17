Pocatello Police seek public assistance investigating Sunday night double stabbing

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Investigators with the Pocatello Police Department are calling on the community for help following a stabbing attack that left two women injured late Sunday night. Police have spent the days since the attack establishing a timeline of the victims' movements and are now asking residents and business owners in the vicinity to review their security footage.

The incident took place around 10:00 PM on Sunday, February 15, 2026, within the 700 block of South Arthur Avenue. According to police, an unknown man approached the two women and stabbed them before fleeing the area on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man standing roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall with short hair. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a hat and a dark jacket, and he was last seen running south on Arthur Avenue away from the scene, according to Pocatello PD.

Police have now confirmed that one victim was treated for her injuries at Portneuf Medical Center and has since been released. The second victim required more intensive care and was transported by Life Flight Helicopter to the University of Utah Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition.

Detectives are currently conducting interviews and analyzing cell phone data associated with the victims.

Members of the community who have relevant camera footage or information regarding the attack are urged to contact the Pocatello Police Department directly at (208) 234-6121. Police are specifically interested in any video footage captured before, during, or after the incident that may show an individual matching the suspect's description.

