Tyler Peterson sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) -- The brother of 12-year-old West Haven boy, Gavin Peterson, who died of child abuse in 2024, now knows how long he will spend in prison.

Tyler Peterson, Gavin's brother, was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years to life on a child abuse homicide charge, and 1 to 15 years for both counts of aggravated child abuse, as well as one to 15 years for an obstruction of justice charge.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning that all of them will play out at the same time, but the judge did offer 246 days' credit for time served.

The judge also ruled that the Department of Corrections will take over jurisdiction in the case, meaning they will determine the length of the sentence and if he has the opportunity for parole.

"This case is hard, not because it is difficult to hear the facts," Judge Camille Neider stated before the sentence was handed down. The judge continued, saying that she felt it would be tough to decide either way given the facts presented. "I can say wholeheartedly that both sides are right, given their recommendations."

"I have no evidence that you didn't know right from wrong based on the circumstances," Judge Neider continued. "It's very clear you weren't the alpha in this relationship."

Peterson's lawyer, Ryan Bushell, attempted to argue for an easier sentence for Tyler, stating that he was a troubled child who didn't commit crimes outside of the home. "He told me the horrific nature of what occurred in that house," Bushell stated.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't just Gavin," he continued, saying that Gavin's siblings were also subjected to abuse.

He added that Tyler spoke with officials to share more details about what had occurred and claimed that the information helped with the convictions of Gavin's father and stepmother.

An attorney for Gavin and Tyler's mother, Aubrey Davis, also read from a letter submitted by the mother, Melanie Peterson, explaining how their family separated and the issues that started once Shane Peterson and Nichole Scott married.

"I know Tyler would never do this on his own. He was brainwashed from a young age," the mother's letter continued.

The letter stated that when one of the children did speak out about the abuse, what followed was continued escalating abuse.

"I was their mother, and I failed to protect all my kids," Melanie Peterson's letter stated. "I respectfully ask you to allow Tyler to continue his treatment at home."

Tyler was seen wiping tears after his mother's letter was read.

"We are here today because Tyler Peterson participated in that torture," Kevin McGaha stated before the sentencing was handed down.

He continued to list the accomplishments of Tyler throughout high school, including getting an associate's degree, to show that Tyler was capable of thinking on his own. He added that Tyler would text about DCFS investigations and his disdain for his father and stepmother.

"He had two cars, a good job, and money; he wasn't a prisoner," the McGaha continued.

The attorney listed incidents where Tyler would text Nichole Scott about what he had done to Gavin, including beating him, making him hold his bladder, and tricking him into thinking he was going to school.

McGaha also pointed to a time when the family left Tyler and Gavin behind while they went on a Disney trip. "While they were at Disneyland, he reported incidents of mental and physical torture," the lawyer stated. "Did he have the capacity to show mercy? He certainly had the opportunity."

When given an opportunity to make an oral statement to the court, Tyler declined.

Gavin Peterson's father, Shane, and brother, Tyler, pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse homicide in March of 2025. Both men also pleaded guilty to additional charges related to child abuse.

Shane Peterson was sentenced in May of last year to 5 years to life in prison for the child abuse homicide death of Gavin. He was also sentenced on other charges, including one to 15 years for the abuse of Gavin's sister.

Nichole Lea Scott, the stepmother of Gavin, was sentenced in May of 2025 to 15 years to life in prison in connection with the murder.

Gavin Peterson was found unresponsive inside the family's West Haven home on July 9, with an investigation into his death showing he had experienced malnutrition to the point where his organs had "shut down completely."

The investigation showed that Gavin's family discussed beating the 12-year-old boy and not feeding him on their phones, saying they only gave Gavin small servings of water and a piece of bread with water.

Throughout several years, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services received multiple reports of Gavin being abused. An investigation into the agency's handling of the reports showed that the boy had been the victim of documented abuse as early as February 2020.

