21-year-old Ukrainian refugee with Utah ties killed alongside boyfriend in N.C. shooting

By Arianne Brown

ST. GEORGE (KSL) -- A 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee with Utah ties was killed alongside her boyfriend on Valentine's Day, and the family is seeking to bring her body back to St. George to be laid to rest.

Kateryna "Kate" Tovmash was fatally shot alongside her boyfriend, Matthew Wade, 28, who was a soldier stationed at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), west of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The two were at Tovmash's home in Vass, North Carolina, where she was living with her mom, stepdad and three younger siblings, according to area police. Reports also say that the two were allegedly killed by Tovmash's ex-boyfriend, Caleb Fosnaugh, 25.

The family, including younger siblings were present during the shooting.

Family spokesperson Amberlyn Brown said Tovmash's mother, Olena Brown, and stepfather Mycal Brown want to express gratitude to those who have supported them during this time, adding that they don't want there to be animosity directed at the man suspected of killing their daughter.

"The message they want most portrayed in any of this is just to spread love," Amberlyn Brown told KSL. "They're very sad at the decision Caleb (allegedly) chose to make. They did have a relationship where they did know him, and they cared for him.

"Kate was known by everybody as loving, outgoing and ambitious," she continued. "She loved her siblings more than anything. She loved children. She wanted to travel and she just had dreams as most young girls do. She had just turned 21."

The family originally moved to the U.S. in 2023 as refugees to escape the war in Ukraine. The family first settled in St. George following Kate's graduation from high school in Ukraine, Brown said. Following her parents' divorce, Tovmash moved to North Carolina with her siblings, mother and stepfather two years ago. It was while out there that she met and dated Fosnsaugh, an Ohio resident, and then connected with Matthew Wade, who lived in North Carolina.

"Mycal and Olena would like everyone to know that although it can be hard not to throw hate out there, and as angry as something like this can make somebody, that they're of the Christian faith," Amberlyn Brown said. "They know they'll see Kate again, and as hard as it may seem, the one request that they have, is that people don't let hate and anger surround this situation. ... They believe in forgiveness and that part of them finding peace is forgiving Caleb for what he's done. They also want to share their love and condolences for Matthew's family."

Amberlyn said that at this time, the family is making plans for a funeral in North Carolina and has a goal of bringing her body to St. George to be laid to rest and have a service for her in Utah.

Brown said they have set up a GoFundMe* for the family to help with expenses related to their daughter's death.

Tovmash's stepfather told KSL the fundraiser was "set up by the community and has already been passed to Olena, who is the executor of Kate's estate."

"They came here originally to escape the war in Ukraine, and they found a lot of people that really cared for them in Utah," Brown said. "Their overall hope is to bring Kate back to where she first came, which would be St. George. The family is hoping to eventually come to Utah, so our goal is to get the funds raised to be able to transport her body back here. Any other funds will be used for funeral expenses.

"The family believes that Kate is still with them in spirit, and they want to just carry on her legend of happiness and family and love."

