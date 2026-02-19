Skip to Content
ITD approves $10 million to replace damaged Riverton Road Bridge; Construction starts this Spring

ITD
By
Published 11:44 AM

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is moving forward with plans to replace the damaged Riverton Road Bridge in Blackfoot, which was damaged in October when a semi crashed into one of the support pillars. The Idaho Transportation Board passed a resolution today allocating $10 million to fund the project.

ITD evaluated multiple repair options, including full replacement. While many factors were considered, plans to widen Interstate 15 between Exits 89 and 93 in the future played a role in the decision.

“Though widening of the freeway between Exits 89 and 93 is not funded for construction at this time, we know that’s what will be needed in the future,” District Engineer Todd Hubbard said. “We have to fix the damage, and if we’re going to invest in the bridge right now, we need to be forward-thinking and ensure it’s compatible with future plans.”  

Work will begin this spring with the demolition of the old bridge. The new bridge is expected to be completed this fall.

News Release

