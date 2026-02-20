City of Idaho Falls to host public open house for Woodruff Avenue improvements

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The City of Idaho Falls is planning improvements along Woodruff Avenue from Meppen Canal to U.S. 26 (Yellowstone Avenue) to enhance safety and improve traffic flow. The proposed project will address existing roadway conditions and make targeted upgrades to support continued growth and mobility in the area. Community members are invited to learn more about the project and share their feedback at an in-person public open house.

The public open house will be held Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Station 6, 2767 Spitfire St., Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401. During the open house, residents will be able to review the proposed improvements, ask city staff and project representatives questions and leave comments on the project.

Those unable to attend the open house may submit comments by email to ifengr@idahofalls.gov. Public comments will be accepted at the open house or via email through Monday, March 2.

Key improvements for the project include:

Resurfacing the roadway between Meppen Canal and Lincoln Road to remove ruts and damaged pavement, providing a smoother drive.

Reconstructing and widening Woodruff Avenue between Lincoln Road and U.S. 26 to better handle traffic volumes.

Adding new turn lanes at the Lincoln Road and U.S. 26 intersections to improve traffic flow and reduce delays.

Installing new sidewalks along the corridor to improve pedestrian access and safety.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring or summer of 2028 and is expected to be completed in the fall or winter. However, that schedule is subject to change depending on project funding.

ADA and Title VI accommodations are available with 48 hours notice. Please contact Clifton Koon at Keller Associates, TTY/TDD 711 or (800) 377-3529 to use Idaho Relay.

Public input is an important part of the process, and the city encourages residents to attend the open house to learn more about the project and provide feedback. This project is part of the City of Idaho Falls’ ongoing efforts to invest in transportation infrastructure and improve safety, mobility, and connectivity for all roadway users.

To learn more about the proposed improvements, click here.