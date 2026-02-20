IDOC searching for 40-year-old who allegedly fled supervised parole

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a convicted felon who failed to report to his parole officer earlier this month.

Kenyon King, 40, was last seen on February 10, 2026, during a routine check-in. Authorities say he failed to show up for his next scheduled appointment on February 17, and his current location is unknown.

King is currently under state supervision for a 2013 burglary conviction out of Bannock County. He was scheduled to remain under supervision until the completion of his sentence in June 2029.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact local law enforcement. For more information, click HERE.