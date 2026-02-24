Pocatello business under repair after SUV crashes into storefront

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Restoration crews are working rapidly to repair Marshall’s Tile in Pocatello after a speeding SUV crashed through the building’s storefront early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 12:30 AM, after a silver Audi SUV ran a stop sign, going 80mph, flew over the curb, and crashed into the front of the building on 215 East Cedar Street. Following the crash, the driver fled the scene on foot. The driver has yet to be identified, but the incident remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police.

Courtesy Marshall's Tile

Restoration teams arrived on-site within an hour to assess the damage. In the wake of the crash, the storefront had caved in approximately five feet. Workers have already hammered the frame back into position and secured the entrance with temporary plywood, with major permanent repairs scheduled for completion by Wednesday.

Marshall's tire is currently operating under normal hours and using a side entrance to the building.

