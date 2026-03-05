Idaho Falls SWAT raid nets 40 pounds of narcotics; 19-year-old charged

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls man is facing serious felony drug charges after a major multi-agency narcotics investigation uncovered 40 pounds of illegal substances hidden in his home.

Tuesday, March 3rd, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 19-year-old Markos Gerardo Ramirez in a major drug investigation in partnership with the Idaho Falls Police Special Investigations Unit, the Madison and Teton County Sheriff’s Offices, the Idaho State Police, and the Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation came to a head around 3:30 that afternoon, when Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Harvest Run. Due to the suspected presence of weapons inside, the BCSO SWAT team was called in to serve the warrant and maintain safety in the surrounding area.

After SWAT issued commands for those inside to leave the home, two adults and two children exited the building and were detained by police. Investigators then entered the home to find Ramirez hiding in a room and refusing to come out. BCSO says deputies entered the room and safely secured Ramirez without incident.

A thorough search of the property uncovered a massive cache of narcotics and evidence of a trafficking operation. Deputies seized over five pounds of cocaine, more than 30 pounds of marijuana and THC products, and multiple pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and drug-infused edibles. Law enforcement remained on the scene for several hours to process the substantial volume of evidence.

Ramirez was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The other adults and children present at the scene were released later that day following the search.

BCSO says this investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Ramirez's preliminary hearing has been set for March 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Local News 8 will provide more updates as the case progresses through the Idaho court system.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.