ITD reports multiple snowplow strikes in southeast Idaho despite mild winter

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) — Despite the mild winter, the Idaho Transportation Department is sounding the alarm after multiple snowplows were hit Wednesday night in southeast Idaho.

According to an ITD Facebook post, both the second and third snowplow strikes of the season happened last night along I-15. The first snowplow was struck at the Malad rest area after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with the plow. The second happened near Blackfoot, when a driver clipped a plow while it worked to clear the interstate.

"Snowplows are out there to keep roads safe and passable, but they need space to do their job," states the post. "Please slow down, stay alert, and give plows plenty of room."

Fortunately, ITD says there were no injuries in either incident.

Seth Ratliff

