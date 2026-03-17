Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announces bid for District Judge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal has officially thrown his hat into the ring for District Judge in Idaho’s Seventh Judicial District, setting the stage for the region's first contested judicial election in over a decade.

Neal’s campaign to unseat incumbent District Judge Steven Boyce marks the first time in 14 years that a judge's seat has been challenged in the district.

District Judge Steven Boyce

Judicial elections take place every 4 years, and the race will involve residents of District 7, which serves Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

In his announcement, Neal emphasized the importance of the democratic process in the judicial system.

“The Idaho Constitution states that district judges are to be elected by the people,” Neal explained. “It is not a true election if people don’t have choices. Elected judges are more directly accountable to the people in the community.”

Neal brings four decades of public service to the race, beginning his career in law enforcement before transitioning to law. He has served as the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney since his election in 2022.

His opponent, Judge Boyce, was appointed by Governor Brad Little to the 7th Judicial District in 2019 and has served in the position since. Before becoming a district judge, Boyce served as a magistrate judge for Bonneville County from 2017 to 2019 and had practiced law for over 20 years.

Prosecutor Neal says his platform centers on ensuring the community and victims have a clear voice in the courtroom.

“I believe that the community and the victims must be heard in the courtroom,” Neal added, “Along with efforts at rehabilitating offenders, there must be accountability and proportionate consequences, especially in those cases involving child victims and gun violence.”

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.