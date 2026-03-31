Human remains found in Utah mountains bring up mixed emotions for families of missing people

Originally Published: 31 MAR 26 14:28 ET

By Shelby Lofton

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SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL) -- The discovery of human remains in the mountains above Springville over the weekend is stirring a mix of hope and anxiety for families of missing people across Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed that human bones were found in a remote, rugged area above Springville after a horseback rider came across them Saturday. Investigators believe the remains had been there for some time.

Sheriff's officials said they would return to the scene on Monday to complete evidence collection. The remains will be sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. Officials said they do not have updates on the investigation at this time.

The location where the remains were found has no cell service and is difficult to access, investigators said. Authorities have not released additional details about the exact location.

Utah maintains a cold case database through the Department of Public Safety that includes hundreds of unsolved homicides, missing persons cases and unidentified human remains. Local law enforcement agencies are responsible for adding and updating information in the database as investigations continue.

The database includes images and descriptions of unidentified remains, such as sketches, photographs of clothing and footwear, estimated age ranges, and the dates on which the remains were found. A public tip hotline is also available for anyone with information related to cases.

As of Monday, there were no recently logged unidentified remains from Utah County in the state database.

Brock Best, executive director of Utah Homicide Survivors, an organization that provides legal and therapy resources for families of homicide victims, said discoveries like this often bring complicated emotions.

"For some families, getting that call can help them take the next steps and provide some closure," Best said. "For others, it can be deeply retraumatizing."

Best said families coping with missing loved ones often live in a state of uncertainty, making moments like this particularly difficult.

"They have to go through all of those emotions again, not only, 'Gosh, we were so sad when our loved ones were missing,'" he said. "Now to find out that they have been out in the elements alone and have been taken from us in an unnatural way, it's got to be incredibly difficult."

Utah Homicide Survivors has not received any calls connected to the remains found in Utah County, Best said, but the organization is closely monitoring developments.

Authorities said updates will be released if new information becomes available. While the remains have not been identified, the discovery has reignited conversations about missing person and cold cases across the state.

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