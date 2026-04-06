New US-30 wildlife crossings near Montpelier breaks ground this month

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) — Construction is about to get started on three new wildlife underpasses along US-30 near Montpelier.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the project will add two culverts, one bridge, and six miles of fencing along a key stretch of highway between mileposts 442 and 448, also known as Rocky Point.

The 20-mile stretch of road is a notorious spot for mule deer collisions. In fact, according to data collected by Idaho Fish and Game and ITD, about 70% of deer deaths happen right here.

The project is expected to finish up this fall. Once it's done, IDFG and ITD say the underpasses will make the highway safer for drivers while protecting deer and other wildlife.

“This project is equally important to both ITD and Idaho Fish and Game and has received broad support from the Bear Lake County community because of the benefits to both human and wildlife safety,” said Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer with Idaho Fish and Game. “Hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts value this mule deer resource, and protecting it has added benefits to both the economy and quality of life in this part of southeast Idaho.”

The 12 million dollar project is part of a $125 million federal program supporting wildlife crossings nationwide. ITD District 5 Environmental Planner Alissa Salmore says it's a big win people have been asking for for decades.

We are excited to get this project fully-funded and built,” Salmore said. “Local citizens and our Montpelier shed crew have been asking for a solution here for decades. It will be good to finally deliver this project, both for people and for wildlife.”