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TCSAR urges caution as Spring transitions lead to to back-to-back emergency calls

TCSAR via Facebook
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Published 2:10 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — After a weekend of back-to-back emergency missions, Teton County Search and Rescue is reminding outdoor enthusiasts of the danger that comes with springtime adventures in the Tetons.

"Saturday was a great reminder of the threats that come with springtime adventures in the Tetons: incidents can happen on skis, snowmobiles, bikes, boats, and rock walls. As such, TCSAR volunteers are ready to respond to it all thanks to their rigorous training and ‘rescue-ready’ equipment," said TCSAR in a Facebook post. "Please continue to use caution wherever you choose to adventure, be it in avalanche terrain or just beyond the trail."

The weekend began at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, with an emergency alert to rescue a skier who'd been caught in an avalanche. According to TCSAR, a 27-year-old local woman had been skiing near the White Hump area when she was caught and carried away by a significant slide above a cliff band. Her partners rushed to find her and provided first aid as they waited for emergency teams to arrive.

A TCSAR helicopter and a backup ground team on snowmobiles quickly worked to airlift the woman out of the backcountry and to an awaiting ambulance.

Around 4 hours later, TCSAR received another call for a local 55-year-old man who'd been badly cut during a rockfall while climbing at Hoback Shield south of Jackson. Tip Top Search & Rescue contacted TCSAR for support. The rescue crews were able to safely move the man down to the road, where he was able to drive himself to the hospital for further treatment.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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