Suspect identified in deadly Power County Shooting

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities have identified the suspect responsible for a violent shooting that left two Pocatello residents dead and two others injured in northern Power County last Friday, April 3.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the suspect as Richard Todd Forrest, 63, of Pocatello.

RELATED: Coroner names Pocatello residents killed in Friday shooting along Tank Farm Road

According to investigators, Forrest allegedly shot and killed Brandon Lee Madden, 40, and Amanda Ann Christian, 36, at a home along Tank Farm Road. Two additional victims were injured during the attack, but both are in stable condition.

Forrest was subsequently shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers after he brandished his firearm toward them.

Bannock County has confirmed Forrest's next of kin has been notified.

“Our office is committed to a standard of absolute accuracy and compassion. When family resides out of state, the logistics of locating and notifying them personally becomes more complex, but it is a necessary step. Ensuring a family hears this news from a professional—not from a news headline or a social media post—is a matter of respect that we will not compromise on,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

Power County Sheriff Kasey Kendall urged the public to avoid spreading rumors as the investigation continues.

“We ask for the community’s continued patience as our investigators work through the complexities of this case. At this stage, speculation only hinders the process. We will provide a clear and factual account of the events as soon as it is responsible to do so,” said Power County Sheriff Kasey Kendall.

Two separate investigations are currently underway to handle the events of the shooting. Power County Sheriff’s Office continues to be assisted in the homicide investigation by Idaho State Police, Power County Coroner’s Office, and Bannock County Coroner’s Office. The Idaho Falls Police Department remains the lead agency for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities are also preparing to release a critical incident video to provide transparency regarding the officer-involved shooting. Bannock County confirms that further details regarding the motive and circumstances of the initial shooting will be shared as the investigation continues.