Coroner names Pocatello residents killed in Friday shooting along Tank Farm Road

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Bannock County authorities have released the names of two Pocatello residents killed in a violent shooting incident on Friday afternoon, April 3rd, in northern Power County.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the victims as 40-year-old Brandon Lee Madden and 36-year-old Amanda Ann Christian, both of Pocatello.

“My heart goes out to the families involved and Power County community affected by this tragedy,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

Community Support and Family Tribute

In the wake of the shooting, Jocelyn Baker, Madden’s sister-in-law, set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Madden's wife and children.

Madden and Family, Courtesy GoFundMe

She confirmed the victims were siblings and characterized Madden as a devoted father and the heart of his family. Baker says the funds they gather will go toward funeral services and allowing the victim's family to grieve.

"This was not just a loss—it was a violent, sudden tragedy that has left an entire family shattered," wrote Baker. "We are asking for support to help lift some of the overwhelming burden during this incredibly difficult time."

As of April 7, the fundraiser has collected $1,407 toward a $20,000 goal. For more information, click HERE.

Shooting Details

The violent incident took place along Tank Farm Road. According to the police, Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered Madden and Christian dead at the scene and located a third victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The surviving victim was treated at the scene and rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

While securing the perimeter, investigators heard additional shots fired nearby. A fourth victim—a bystander in a boat—was struck by gunfire as the suspect attempted to escape police. Emergency responders stabilized the man at the scene, and he was airlifted to the Portneuf Medical Center for further treatment.

Surviving Victims and Ongoing Investigation

As of Saturday, Bannock County Public Information Officer Emma Iannacone confirmed that both surviving victims are in stable condition, with one already released from medical care. The identity of the shooter is being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.

According to Iannacone, the identity of the shooter will be released pending next of kin notification.

Power County Sheriff’s Office continues to be assisted in the homicide investigation by Idaho State Police and Bannock County Coroner’s Offices. The Idaho Falls Police Department will lead the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the officer-involved shooting.