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Yellowstone entrances and roads set to open Friday, April 17

KIFI
By
New
Published 11:04 AM

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park:

YELLOWSTONE, Montana — Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2026, select entrances and roads in Yellowstone National Park will open for the summer season, weather permitting, as part of the annual spring opening.

Entrances Open on April 17

  • North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana)
  • West Entrance (West Yellowstone, Montana)

From either entrance, visitors may access the following destinations:

  • Mammoth Hot Springs
  • Lamar Valley
  • Norris Geyser Basin
  • Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone
  • Old Faithful
  • Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana)

Additional roads within the park will open throughout May, weather permitting. Specific routes and directions can be found at Park Roads.

Plan Ahead

  • Check the park’s Current Conditions before arrival.
  • Bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions. Many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered this time of year.
  • Expect limited services in spring and come prepared. Visit Operating Dates for area-specific information.
  • Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Have flexible travel plans.
  • Expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to road improvement projects.
  • Stay informed about road conditions and delays in Yellowstone:
    • Visit Park Roads.
    • Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.
    • Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
  • Reduce wait times at park entrances by purchasing a pass online ahead of time.
  • For additional details, visit the park website or download the National Park Service App.  

During Your Visit and Wildlife Safety

  • Use caution when driving and watch for ice, snow and gravel on road surfaces.
  • Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.
  • Stay at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves and cougars and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.
  • Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.
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