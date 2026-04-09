Teen survives crash that killed two friends, calls survival a miracle

Originally Published: 09 APR 26 15:34 ET

By Dan Rascon

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SALT LAKE CITY (KSL, KSL TV) -- A Utah teen who survived a horrific crash that killed his two close friends is speaking publicly for the first time, surrounded by the families of the teens who lost their lives.

Fifteen-year-old Corey Wayman said he still doesn’t understand how he survived the crash that took the lives of 15-year-old Xander Hover and 17-year-old Ava Olivares.

“I don’t know how. It’s a miracle that I’m here today,” Corey said.

The three friends were traveling in a pickup truck Thursday night in Juab County on Weiss Highway when the vehicle left the road and crashed. Investigators said speed was a factor. Ava was driving. None of the teens were wearing seatbelts, and all three were thrown from the truck. Corey was the sole survivor.

“There’s a reason I lived,” he said. “I don’t know what it is yet.”

Corey described his injuries, which included a broken collarbone, a broken nose, 18 stitches in his hand, and internal bleeding. Despite the trauma, doctors expect him to make a full recovery. He is scheduled to return to the hospital for nose surgery later this week.

The three teens shared a close bond and spent nearly every day together.

“We were just inseparable,” Corey said.

Family and friends gathered at Draper Park to support Corey and to honor Ava and Xander.

Aaron Olivares, Ava’s father, called the loss unimaginable. Olivares is also battling stage 4 cancer.

“It’s the worst nightmare you could ever go through,” he said. “She was a fierce competitor. On one hand, she was so good to people. She treated people so well and just had a genuine love.”

He said the teens were simply driving as the sun was setting when Ava missed a corner.

Xander’s father, Jessie Hover, remembered his son as someone who loved everyone and stood out to those around him.

“He was an extraordinary kid,” Hover said. “He just loved everybody.”

All three teens were accomplished junior drag racers. Ava had recently won a 2025 championship in Las Vegas. Xander was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and love for the outdoors, even making his own duck-calling whistles.

Corey said he plans to carry on the bond he shared with his friends and honor their lives moving forward.

“I think it’s probably just to carry on for any of us,” he said.

The families said seatbelt use was always emphasized and hope this tragedy serves as a reminder to drivers everywhere.

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