Some UVU students grateful they’re left without a graduation commencement speaker

Originally Published: 17 APR 26 11:20 ET

By Jeremy Tombs

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OREM, Utah (KSTU) -- Graduation will look a little different for students at Utah Valley University at the end of the month, after the school chose to forgo having a featured commencement speaker.

Author and educator Sharon McMahon, who’s commonly referred to as America’s Government Teacher, was the original choice, but was dropped without a replacement after comments she made about Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down during an on-campus rally last year.

The controversy shows that the events of September 10 still shake UVU as the academic year now nears its end.

“…I had to get more involved, which is why I joined College Republicans,” said Sage Lloyd, president of the organization.

The shooting is part of what pushed Lloyd to become more civically engaged.

“I realized that I needed to have a voice to impact change on campus,” she said.

Lloyd is one of many conservatives who have been vocal in denouncing McMahon's selection as commencement speaker. A spokesperson for McMahon told the Salt Lake Tribune she had unequivocally condemned Kirk’s assassination.

“I’m also really upset that it happened where it did. It’s this university that I’ve spoken at multiple times, and the community there is really so lovely," McMahon had said previously.

But other comments she made about Kirk were what upset Lloyd.

“…and the murder that was horrific and should never have happened… does not magically erase what was said or done," Lloyd read from her phone, quoting McMahon. "She should have just left it at should never have happened."

And after weeks of criticism from campus to Utah's Capitol Hill, the university decided to cancel McMahon’s appearance. In a statement, the university pointed to increased safety concerns as being part of its decision.

It now leaves more than 13,000 graduates, the largest graduating class in school history, without a featured commencement speaker.

With graduation just two weeks away, Lloyd feels for her senior class.

“I think it’s a little disappointing they’re not going to have anyone speak just because we didn’t like their choice in speaker," she said.

Those in opposition to McMahon are ultimately grateful that the university heard their voices and made the decision.

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