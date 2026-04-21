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Bannock Bark Park closed this week for tree removals

City of Pocatello
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Published 10:56 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — If you're a dog owner in downtown Pocatello, you'll need to find a different spot to let your pups run around this week.

The Bannock Bark Park—at Center Street and Union Pacific—closed Tuesday, April 21, for tree removal. The park will stay closed through Friday while a private contractor removes several dead trees as part of routine safety work.

The City says the park will be fully closed so the work can be completed safely and efficiently

This work is part of ongoing urban forestry improvements made possible through grant funding awarded to the City of Pocatello. For more information, click HERE.

The project goes beyond the park. Over the summer, the city will be removing and replacing trees in multiple areas downtown and throughout town. In total, nearly 200 new trees are expected to be planted.

RELATED: Downtown revitalization: City of Pocatello invests in urban forest improvements with grant funding

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