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Coroner releases name of Layton man killed in I-15 rollover near Pocatello

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today at 11:14 AM
Published 10:42 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Bannock County Authorities have identified the semi-truck driver who lost his life in a single-vehicle rollover south of Pocatello last week.

Coroner Torey Danner has identified the man as Shawn Tingley (63) of Layton, Utah.

RELATED: Driver killed in semi-truck rollover on I-15 south of Pocatello

According to the Idaho State Police, the accident happened at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, April 16th, near milepost 63.

Investigators report that Tingley was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor when, for some unknown reason, the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder. The semi-truck struck a nearby hillside and overturned, eventually coming to rest on top of a guardrail.

While Tingley was wearing his seatbelt, he died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

“My heart is with Shawn’s friends and family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said Danner. 

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Seth Ratliff

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