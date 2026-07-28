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Coroner identifies 33-year-old woman found dead in Pocatello home

KIFI
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Published 8:43 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead in a Pocatello residence over the weekend as 33-year-old Samantha Dash.

Pocatello Police officers discovered Dash on Sunday, July 26, in a home on the 800 block of East Wyeth Street.

Authorities have not yet released her cause of death, and details surrounding the incident remain limited. Coroner Torey Danner confirmed that next of kin have been notified.

“My heart goes out to Samantha’s friends and family during this difficult time,” Danner said in a statement.

The Pocatello Police Department is actively investigating the death.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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