“Step Forward and Serve”: Victor Opens applications to fill vacant City Council seat

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — Now that former city councilwoman Sue Muncaster has stepped into the role of Mayor, the City of Victor has officially opened the application period to fill her vacant City Council seat.

Muncaster was appointed Mayor by the City Council on July 8, 2026, following the resignation of former Mayor Will Frohlich. On July 22, the council voted to open the application process for the vacant council seat.

Qualified Victor residents interested in serving are invited to submit letters of interest and applications now through Monday, August 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

"This vacancy comes at a meaningful moment for Victor," the City Council stated in a recent press release. "The City has experienced a period of public strain and disagreement, while also moving through important and exciting work related to infrastructure, growth, regional relationships, public access, community connection, and the future vision for Victor and Teton Valley. The City is inviting residents who care deeply about this community to consider stepping forward to serve."

The appointed council member will serve the remainder of Muncaster's term through the next general city election in 2027. To continue serving afterwards, the new councilmember must run for election and be chosen by Victor voters.

"Victor needs people who are willing to listen carefully, ask good questions, and serve the whole community," said Mayor Sue Muncaster. "This is a time of both challenge and possibility for our city. We are working hard to make this process open, fair, and respectful, and we encourage qualified residents who are ready to do the work of local government to apply."

Timeline and Next Steps

On Wednesday, August 12th, at 6 p.m., the City Council will meet for its regular meeting, where the Mayor and City Council will receive an update on the applicant pool and eligibility from the County Clerk. From there, Council members will decide whether to interview all eligible applicants or select finalists for a special public interview session.

At the next regular City Council meeting on August 26, Mayor Muncaster is expected to make a nomination for the City Council's approval. The nominee will need to be confirmed by the majority of the City Council before being appointed to the vacancy.

For more information on how to apply and materials, click HERE.