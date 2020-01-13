US Rep. Rob Bishop decides not to run for governor

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop said Monday he won't run for Utah governor.

He told the Deseret News he is too old at 68 to run for another office, and he doesn't need to be governor to validate his feeling of self worth.

Bishop instead endorsed former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright, one of several Republicans vying for the job.

The crowded field also includes former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox