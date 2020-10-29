Utah epidemiologist’s home address leaked online for protest

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said protestors were at her home Thursday morning after her personal information was leaked online.

Dunn said it was "scary and wrong" that anyone would feel comfortable sharing her personal information. It was unclear which group organized the protest and why they were protesting.

"It's taken a really big toll on my family and myself," Dunn said when asked about the protest during the governor's weekly COVID-19 briefing. "I think it's really unfortunate we live in a state where people feel that it is OK to harass civil servants,"

Gov. Gary Herbert called on any organizers planning protests at Dunn's home to cancel. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said law enforcement officials have been working to protect public health officials from "bad actors, harm, and harassment."

"It's one thing to protest an elected official like myself, but it is completely out of bounds to protest at a state employee's home," Herbert wrote.

At the press briefing, he criticized those who went to Dunn's home, adding that protesting there was "probably not the best use of their time."

"I know we're asking a lot of the people of Utah to be patient," he said. "We know that their time is valuable. I would hope that they would put that in a constructive effort."

Dunn said the protestors were planning to return to her home Thursday evening.