Stranded hikers rescued from icy cliff in northern Utah

Utah

OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Two hikers in Utah were rescued by county search teams and a state helicopter after they became stranded on an icy cliff near Ogden, authorities said.

The Weber County sheriff's office search and rescue said in a post on social media that the hikers called 911 on Tuesday to report they had gone off the Beus Canyon Trail, got stuck in a cliff area and could not return to the trail safely because of snow and ice, the Standard-Examiner reported Wednesday.

Crews located the pair using a drone and sent two teams of climbers to evaluate the hikers, who were in mild hypothermia, authorities said. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter hoisted the hikers off the mountain and dropped them off at the trailhead in Ogden.

The hikers were well prepared and had proper gear, but they called for help when they encountered a dangerous situation, authorities said.

The Weber County sheriff's office was not immediately available for further information.